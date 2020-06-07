Ralph D. Jacobs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Jacobs, 93 years old, went home to be with the heavenly father Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on December 30, 1926 to the late Louis and Mavis (Gaudaur) Jacobs he had been a Clinton resident all of his life and had resided in North Ridgeville the last 6 years with his sons family. Ralph was a proud Army Veteran having enlisted three times and serving during WWII and Korea. He was a founding-Charter Member of the Canal Fulton VFW #9795 and was the last living Charter Member. Ralph traveled around the globe twice. He worked 30 years at Chrysler, Twinsburg Stamping Plant, Automation Repair and was a member of the UAW. He was an avid gardener, coach, Northwest sports supporter and deacon. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and hunting. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna (nee Snyder) Jacobs and grandson, Kurt Jacobs. Ralph is survived by his children, Jacque Jacobs Stewart, Bruce Jacobs and wife Mary, Matthew Jacobs, Mark Jacobs and wife Carletta; grandchildren, Shannon, Lori, Jarrod, Ailise, Alexondra, Lindsay-Jo, Cody, Serena and Caleigh; 12 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held TUESDAY, 11 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 the family requests that those coming to the services should bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph's name can be made to the Northwest High School Athletic Dept, 8580 Erie Ave. N, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved