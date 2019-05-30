|
Ralph D. Ritterbeck
AKRON -- Ralph D. Ritterbeck, 89, passed away May 28, 2019. He was born in Summerfield, Ohio and resided in Akron.
Ralph was the former owner of Ash Services going on to retire from Waste Management. He loved going to flea market, collecting antiques and toys.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brothers, Gilbert and Roger; and sister, Kathleen Tandy; he is survived by his numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call one hour prior to a 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Northampton Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Humane Society 7966 Darrow Rd. St. 30 Twinsburg, OH 44087. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019