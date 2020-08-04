Ralph Dixon

Ralph W. Dixon Jr., age 71, passed away peacefully on July 25th after a short battle with cancer. Ralph was husband to his wife, Shirin for more than 25 amazing years; loving son; brother of the late Ralph W., Betty, and James E. Dixon. Ralph is survived by his daughter and favorite ski pal, Jill; brother, Charles (Lisa); sister-in-law, Barbara; many, many other family members he loved dearly. Guided by a strong moral compass, Ralph served his country, showed up for work, volunteered, and took care of his family. He was a skeptic, life-long learner, and quick-witted soul. Ralph loved the night skies, the outdoors, music, and science. He sought to help others reach their potential and make their worlds bigger. Ralph enjoyed golf and skiing (fast), especially because of the many cherished friends he made through both. He will be missed by those who knew him. In the midst of the pandemic, Ralph did not want to put anyone's health at risk, so no service is planned at this time. All who knew him are asked to celebrate his life in your own way (preferably with glass in hand). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ralph to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Taussig Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic, P.O. Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or simply by paying his goodness forward with a random act of kindness. Special thanks to the nurses and nurse assistants who helped take such good care of Ralph! Cremation by Busch Crematory. www.buschcares.com
440-842-7800