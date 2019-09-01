|
Ralph E. Arbogast Sr. Ralph Arbogast, 81, passed away August 27, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1938 in Valley Head, West Virginia to the late Lawrence and Carrie Arbogast. Ralph served in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter from 1961 to 1963. He came to Ohio in 1964 where he worked at Auto Specialties and retiring from SGS Tool. Ralph enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his garden. He always loved going back home to West Virginia. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd, Howard, Alfred, and Woodford; sisters, Joann, Elva, Erma Jean and Nina Pearl. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; son, Ralph Arbogast, Jr.; daughters, Rebecca (Matthew) Church and Pam (Michael) Williams; grandchildren, Chase Arbogast, Nathan and Cameron Church, Estell (Jesse) Barton, and Madison Williams; sisters, Janet (Dewain) Gregory, Bertha (John) Hewitt , Virgie Wilfong, and Mata Ash; brother, Don (Betty) Arbogast; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Rich Ferris officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's name to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019