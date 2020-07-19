Ralph Herzog, 61, of Barberton, passed away Monday July 13, 2020. Ralph was well known as an amazing and tireless artist whose paintings will be remembered and beloved throughout the area. Ralph was proud of his work, and loved knowing that it was appreciated and enjoyed. His immense talent, intelligence, faithfulness to his loved ones, and genuine compassion for all were among his many strengths. Ralph will be forever loved and missed by his sisters, Leslie Hightower, Kelly Barker, and Becky Doherty who admired him greatly, always entertained by his sense of humor, intelligence and artistic gifts, realizing that his talent was only surpassed by his love of animals. He nurtured and cared for any stray that happened by, making sure they were all loved and well fed. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Anna Gazebo, Barberton, Ohio. Donations may be made in Ralph's name to www.oneofakindpets.com
. Cremation has taken place.