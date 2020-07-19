1/1
Ralph E. Herzog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Herzog, 61, of Barberton, passed away Monday July 13, 2020. Ralph was well known as an amazing and tireless artist whose paintings will be remembered and beloved throughout the area. Ralph was proud of his work, and loved knowing that it was appreciated and enjoyed. His immense talent, intelligence, faithfulness to his loved ones, and genuine compassion for all were among his many strengths. Ralph will be forever loved and missed by his sisters, Leslie Hightower, Kelly Barker, and Becky Doherty who admired him greatly, always entertained by his sense of humor, intelligence and artistic gifts, realizing that his talent was only surpassed by his love of animals. He nurtured and cared for any stray that happened by, making sure they were all loved and well fed. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Anna Gazebo, Barberton, Ohio. Donations may be made in Ralph's name to www.oneofakindpets.com . Cremation has taken place.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Lake Anna Gazebo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved