Ralph E. Moyers, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Ralph was born Thursday, May 8, 1947 in Akron, OH, to the late Glenn and Annie (Fuller) Moyers and lived in the Akron area all of his life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, music and loved to sing. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, David Hamric. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanette; daughter, Janell (Dylan) Page; son, Richard White; brother-in-law, Paul (Gail) Muster; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. tp 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ralph's final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Ralph's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020