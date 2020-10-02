DOYLESTOWN -- On Sunday, September 27, 2020 the Willig family unexpectedly lost their hero. Ralph Earl Willig, age 66, was called home to be with the Lord. He was the strongest man with the softest touch. He loved his family fiercely and his sacrifices were never ending. He was the hardest working and most devoted husband, father, grandfather, and the greatest example of love one could hope for. Ralph provided a life full of love, happiness, and memories. He was the most loved husband, dad, brother, and papa there ever was. A gentle giant, he was the rock and foundation who was always there to greet you with the biggest hug. A man of many talents and accomplishments, he was the best chef, gardener, weatherman, keeper of time, GPS, and shopping partner anyone could ask for. Ralph was the founder of a successful tire recycling company that has proudly operated for over 45 years. Whenever a client would reach him with an issue, he would reassure them by explaining that "You know the R. in R. Willig Tire? I am the R." This always satisfied the customer. A big man with a big heart and an even bigger family, he was the center of our universe. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lynn; children, Erika (Robb) Karovic and their children, Lexi, Tyler, Peyton, Landen, Addy, Braxton; Buddy (Rachel) Willig and their children, Madelynn, Noah, Buddy; Christopher (Gretchen) Willig and their children, Christopher, Savannah, Dominick, Colin, Schaun, Kenny; John (Christine) Willig and their children, Andrew, Johnny, Nathan, Lilly; Jereme (Adriane) Willig; Andrew (Kelly) Willig and their children, Kayden, Ryland, Avery, Kinsley, Remington, Dawsen; Jesse Willig and his children, Marcus, Malena; Scott (Ashley) Willig and their children, Addalyn, Carter, Colton, Kylie, Tucker; Katie (Steve) Porter and their children, Owen, Grady, Camden, Madden, Kensi, Pacey; Allison (Andy) Rine and their children, Leah, Brooklyn, Ella, Charlie, Connor; Marissa (Justin) Lance and their children, Blake, Lil Ralphie; Luke (Madison) Willig and their children Kaylor, Karson, Kami; Nick Willig; two great grandchildren, P.J. and Raylyn; mother-in-law, Janet Crookston; sisters, Stephanie Graham, Carol Palcic, Candy Jorstad; brother, Stephen (Martha) Willig; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Betty (Davenport) Willig; grandson, Jacob Willig; father-in-law, Leonard Crookston; brothers in-law, Bob Palcic, Rick Brogan. We miss you so much already, but we are so grateful that God chose you to be ours and for all the wonderful times together. We love you so much, forever and always. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. N.W., Barberton, OH 44203, with Fr. David Majikas, Celebrant. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, OH. Calling hours, following Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings, social distancing, and a maximum of 50 in the facility, will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, 572 W. Market St. Suite 2, Akron, OH 44303. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
