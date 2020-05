Ralph, we used to hypothesize about the great unknown. Ill See you, or not, on the other side my friend, so rest easy. To Ralphs family, and most especially Lindsay, my deepest, deepest sympathies are for you. I hope you never wonder how precious you were to Ralph, I know there was nothing on this planet more special to him. Ralph could fill with laughter as well as he could fill the Honda store fridge full of bottled water. Your friends at the dealership, each and every one of us, will miss you so...

Paul Burke

Friend