Ralph Harold Speck, Jr., age 43, of Jackson Township passed away unexpectedly May 15th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancÃ©, and best friend of nearly 10 years, Lindsay Venham. Ralph had many interests in his life but nothing made him happier, and feel more completed, than the life he built with "Lin," as he affectionately called her. Their pups Niko, and Sniffs, made them a perfect family of four. He was preceded in death by his father, and friend, Ralph Harold Speck Sr. and sister, Elizabeth Ann (Lisa) Speck. He is survived by his bonus-mom, Debra Speck; sister, Georjette (Brian) Thomas: sister, Paula (Bob) Danish; nephew, Conner Danish; niece, Britt Danish; many relatives and friends. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Notes of condolences can be sent to: Venham-Speck Families, 2800 S. Arlington Road #101, Akron, OH 44312







