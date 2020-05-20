Ralph Harold Speck Jr.
Ralph Harold Speck, Jr., age 43, of Jackson Township passed away unexpectedly May 15th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancÃ©, and best friend of nearly 10 years, Lindsay Venham. Ralph had many interests in his life but nothing made him happier, and feel more completed, than the life he built with "Lin," as he affectionately called her. Their pups Niko, and Sniffs, made them a perfect family of four. He was preceded in death by his father, and friend, Ralph Harold Speck Sr. and sister, Elizabeth Ann (Lisa) Speck. He is survived by his bonus-mom, Debra Speck; sister, Georjette (Brian) Thomas: sister, Paula (Bob) Danish; nephew, Conner Danish; niece, Britt Danish; many relatives and friends. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Notes of condolences can be sent to: Venham-Speck Families, 2800 S. Arlington Road #101, Akron, OH 44312



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
