Ralph E. Hickling, 94, of Wadsworth, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Liberty Residence Assisted Living. Ralph was born August 1, 1925 in Lodi to Henry C. and Lula Shaw Hickling. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943 to 1946. He married Nellie F. Willis on July 26, 1947. After his military service, Ralph was a salesman for Bennett Lumber Co. and also worked with Al Arnold building homes. Ralph retired from the Wadsworth school systems after 22 years, where he was head of maintenance. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #170 and a 59 year member of the VFW. Ralph enjoyed golfing, bowling and was known by many as a handyman. He loved traveling with his wife Nellie, visiting almost all states within the United States. Ralph will be deeply missed by his children, Joyce (Gary) Norris of Marshallville and Robert (Sue) Hickling of Wadsworth; grandchildren: Gary (Nancy) Norris II, Kelley (George) Hoover, James (Ronee) Norris, Lyndsay and Taylor Hickling; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; brother, Virgil Hickling; and sister, Ruth Hickling. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville with Evangelist David Kenney officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019