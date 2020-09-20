TOGETHER AGAIN Our 'Pop' passed away peacefully Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living. He was born May 28, 1931 to Frank and Nancy (Via) Garritano in Frostburg, MD. He served during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. He was a self employed barber over 60 years at his East Side Barber Shop in Barberton. He was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1617. He and Liz enjoyed participating in the Metroparks Fall Walking Spree for more than 50 years as well as attending many local festivals and concerts at Lake Anna. He was preceded in death by his 'Sweetheart' Elizabeth on September 22, 2018 whom he married on July 27, 1957 and his siblings, Paul, Al, Bill, Angie, Bea and Clara. His love for his faith and family was very evident in his daily life and will continue through his children and their spouses, Debbie (Cliff) Combs, Sue (Rod) White, Steve (Caroline) Garritano, Janice (Tony) DiAntonio, Mary (Mike) DiPasquale, Judy (Mitch) Ware, Joe (Paula) Garritano; grandchildren, Melissa and Scott Combs, Bill (Keelynn), Dan (Lisa) White, Becky (Brian) Frank, T.J. White, Dylan (fiancÃƒÂ© Miranda Stockton) and Madeline Garritano, Angelia (Tobi) Becker, Marc, John, and Nick DiAntonio, Blake Ware, Rachel and Grace Garritano; great-grandchildren, Alei, Bryce, Zoe and Wyatt White; brother, Mike (Lois) Garritano; sisters-in-law, Maria Bedoch and Irene Garritano; brother-in-law, Ken Ricker. His family is grateful to the staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for their loving care of our sweet Pop. Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron OH 44303, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron OH 44303.