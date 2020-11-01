1/1
Ralph J. Keener
1941 - 2020
Ralph J. Keener, 79, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven Friday morning, October 30, 2020. Ralph was born August 10, 1941 in Akron, OH and was a proud Army veteran, serving a tour in Vietnam. He retired from Metro Regional Transit Authority with 30 years of service and was a long-time member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene, serving as a board member, usher and greeter. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph A. and Gladys Keener and Anna S. and Ernie G. Demeter; brother-in-law, Larry Cockerham and sister-in-law, Dolores Knapp. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth; daughters, Karen (Troy) Rawlings, Deborah (John) Kitko and Sandra Houchen Jenkins; the pride and joy of his life, grandsons, Cody and Seth Houchen; brother, Gene (Joann) Keener; sister, Marie Cockerham; brother-in-law, Michael Knapp; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Ralph never knew a stranger and always greeted everyone with his warm smile. He leaves many family and friends to mourn his passing, and he will be missed deeply. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, November 5 at 10 a.m. with Pastors Howard Harris and Dick King officiating, with calling hours from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel
NOV
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
