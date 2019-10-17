Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
Ralph Jerome Cox

Ralph Jerome Cox Obituary
Ralph Jerome Cox, 54, also known as "Rabbi", passed on Oct 13, 2019. He was born to loving mother, Carrie (Daniels) Cox Clements and Ira Cox in Dothan, AL. He is survived by children, Todd Cox, Brittani Cox, Deontae Cox, Asia Truss and Ralph Willis; Siblings, Dennis (Tracy) Cox (caregivers), Pamela Aaron and stepparents, Reverend Robert (Carolyn) Aaron. Ralph was a Graduate of Central-Hower HS Class of 1984and Served in the National Guard and US Navy serving during the Desert Storm war. Services will be held at New Mission Missionary Baptist Church, 12:00 PM, 150 Wayne Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301. Viewing 10 am to 11:30am Remarks 11:30am- 12pm. Military Burial Service Tues Oct 22, 2019 at 10am at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road Seville Ohio. Condolences may be sent to 581 Williamsburg Drive, Highland Hts. Ohio 44143.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
