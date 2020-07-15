TOGETHER AGAIN Ralph Lamar Howell age, 85, passed from life to eternity on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence in Akron, OH after an extended illness. He was born in Anniston, AL on November 19, 1934. He lived his entire life in Anniston before deciding that he was going to the Army to serve the country that he loved-the great United States of America. He enlisted and fought in the Korean War and was issued an Honorable Discharge upon the completion of his tour of duty. He received citations of the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Upon moving to Akron from Anniston, he was hired at General Tire where he worked for 28 years. During that time, in the summer he also was hired at Perkins Woods Pool where he was the manager for many years supervising the lifeguards while teaching young and old how to swim. In the wintertime, he was the manager of the pool at the old Urban League Community Center. While there he worked with Vernon Odom and Ed Davis who have streets and buildings named after them as well as Helen Arnold. He also worked for the Summit County Human Services for over 15 years. He moved to Akron but traveled to Cleveland when he met the love of his life, Mary Harris. They dated and eventually got married on Veterans Day. This was a union that lasted for 62 years until her death on July 22, 2019. He had one quote that he truly lived up to "I shall pass through this world but once, if therefore, there be any good things I can do, or, any good deeds I may show, let me do them now; let me not defer them, nor neglect them, for I shall not pass this way again." R.L.H. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon L. Howell; sons, William L. Howell, Sr. and Raphael N. (Nancy) Howell; grandsons, William L. Howell Jr., and Dwanye S.K. Howell; granddaughter, Ashley L.D. Howell and Raphaella J.N. Howell; great-grandsons, Arthur L. Clark, Jr. and Zion D. Howell; nieces, Renee (Michael) Brown and Gail Harris, and other relatives and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until tiime of service. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 8023 Akron, OH 44320 or P.O. Box 13162 Fairlawn, OH 44334. Please see the website for the live stream of the service. www.stewartcalhoun.com