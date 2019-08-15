|
Ralph Pisanelli Ralph Pisanelli, of Avon, previously of Sheffield Lake, passed away peacefully on August 12th at the age of 87. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio August 31, 1931 to Nicholas and Mary Pisanelli, Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou (nee McEntee) who lovingly cared for him, especially as he lived with Alzheimer's Disease, and their eight children: Chris (Dawn), Mike (Lori), Patrick (Christine), Mary Marin, Laura Dillon, Ann Csongei (Dave), Amy Eldridge (Paul), and Jonathan (Rachael). He is "Papa" to 17 Grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Julius (Pat); brother-in-law, Jerry McEntee; sisters-in-law, Betty Gairing and Sue Pisanelli. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Katie Goda, Pat Ulichney, Rita Kaminski, and Mario Pisanelli, his brothers-in-law, Walter Gairing and Richard McEntee, and his son-in-law, Richard Dillon. He was a member of the Wadsworth H.S. class of 1950, University of Cincinnati Class of '54, and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, 1st Lieutenant of the 168th Guided Missile Battalion in the U.S. Army in Fort Bliss, TX. Moving to Lorain in 1958, Mr. Pisanelli became a revered teacher, coach, and mentor to countless students at Clearview H.S. (1958-60) and Lorain Admiral King (1960-84). Ralph retired in 1984, then went to work for Kopf Construction. A skilled craftsman, when Ralph was helping you, he was always teaching you. Ralph was a member of the Lorain Senior Fellowship Club as well as the Lorain County Woodcarvers Club. He enjoyed weekends at his cabin on the Mohican River spending time with family, which is what he treasured above all else. Those whose lives he has touched are encouraged to call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th. Funeral on Friday, August 16th beginning with prayers at the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Trinity Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Avon. For full obituary, go to www.buschcares.com, 440-933-3202.
