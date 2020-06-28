Ralph Quellhorst died surrounded by his family on June 23rd, 2020. He was 82 years old. He was born in Auglaize County, Ohio in 1937. He is the son of the late Clarence and Aurelia Quellhorst. He was a retired minister of the United Church of Christ at the time of his death. Rev. Dr. Quellhosrt was a member of Trinity UCC and Chapel Hill community, United Church Homes at the time of his death. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sue (2014).He is survived by his daughters: Mindy (Jeff), Cindy (Harry), Pam (Chris), and his grandsons: Brad, Rob, AJ, Andy (Miranda). There will be a private graveside service now and a celebration of his life to follow, when larger groups are safe to gather. Memorials can be given to Heidelberg University, Eden Theological Seminary and United Church Homes. To read the complete obituary, share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.