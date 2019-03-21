Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Ralph Spano, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Born in San Vito, Italy, he lived in the Suffield area most of his life. Ralph retired from the Ohio Conference of Plasterers and Cement Masons after working 40 years in the concrete industry. He enjoyed playing and watching soccer, Italian meats, cheeses and pastries! Above all, he loved spending time with his many family and friends and drinking his daily cup of espresso.

Preceded in death by his parents, Rinaldo and Maria Spano; and brother, Frank Spano, Ralph is survived by his wife of 25 years, Anne, and their daughters, Elana and

Erica. He is also survived by son, Ralph Jr.; and daughters, Maria, Roxann and Carmela; ten grandchildren; brothers,

Pasquale and Vito (Ann) Spano; sister, Rosanna (Bruce) Boveington; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Saturday at 12 noon with Rev. Karin A. Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the .

(AKRON, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
