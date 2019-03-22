|
Ralph Spano
Ralph Spano, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral service will be held Saturday at 12 noon, with Rev. Karin A. Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the .
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019