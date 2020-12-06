WADSWORTH -- Ralph W. Johnson passed away on December 1 with his wife, Jean, by his side at his home in Wadsworth. He was born on June 10, 1933 in Cleveland and married Jean (nee Bacigal) on April 26, 1958. He was the beloved husband to Jean for 62 years. He was a wonderful father to Mark, Linda Bosley (Bob), and John (Kris). A devoted grandfather to Brandon, Ian, Hannah Bates (Tim), Amanda Richards (Michael), and Robbie. A great-grandfather to Noah Bates, Aleah Bates, and Joel Bates. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Kislin and many nephews and nieces. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Charles Johnson and Ann Britt. John Bacigal (father-in-law), Ann Bacigal (mother-in-law), Richard Kislin (brother-in-law) and Carolyn Davis (sister-in-law). Ralph served in the United States Navy and was on the USS Fletcher during the Korean War. He witnessed the testing of the first H Bomb in the Marshall Islands. His passion was his family, animals, and golf. He loved going for walks with Jean and their dogs and taking trips to Las Vegas or Biloxi for a quick getaway. He always supported his children and grandchildren at all their events. Any chance he had he would be seen watching the birds eat out of one of the many bird feeders he placed in the yard. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working at Loyal Oak Golf Course during his retirement. A private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life this summer (2021) around his 88th birthday. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







