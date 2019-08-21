|
Ramachandra Bavikatty MD Ramachandra Bavikatty MD, age 85, passed away at his home on August 15, 2019. Dr. Bavikatty was born in Mysore, India. He was the oldest of 12 children and the only one to become a doctor. He attended the University of Mysore and at age 29 came to the United States. He completed his residency in internal medicine from 1964-1967 at Akron General Medical Center. He was married to his wife, Nancy Dulin, in 1966 and went on to complete his fellowship in cardiology from the Cleveland Clinic from 1967-1969. In 1969 Dr. Bavikatty returned to Akron General Medical Center where he was a pioneer in his field. In 1981 he started the cardiac cath lab at St.Thomas Hospital and did the first angioplasty procedure at Akron General Medical Center in 1982. His work as a physician and the care of his patients were his great lifetime passions. In his retirement he actively pursued his other passions; golf, travel and spending time with his friends and family. Dr. Bavikatty is survived by his wife, Nancy Bavikatty; his children, Neil Bavikatty and Sheela Mahnke; and his four grandchildren, Andrea, Gibson, Lauren and Ryman. Friends may call 1 to 4 p.m. SATURDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019