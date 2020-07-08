) Ramona E. Lucas (McElwain) after having received the prayerful support and consolation of the Sacraments went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Ramona was born July 28, 1956 to Beatrice and Rob Roy McElwain. She volunteered for the Red Cross serving on site in many disasters including Minot, ND, Memphis, TN, New Orleans, Houston and in New Jersey for hurricane Sandy. She loved her ceramics at Quirk Center in Cuyahoga Falls for the last two years. Preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca; brother, Eric (Buddy) and sister, Roberta. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; her son, Charles Broffman; grandchildren, Adam and Savannah; son, Christopher Broffman and his wife Sara; grandchildren, Cullen and Faith, Matt Lucas and wife Jeanne; grandson, Nicholas Lucas; grandson, Christopher J. Broffman, Becky Lucas, Wendy Lucas, Scott and Erin Lucas; granddaughters, Avery and Teagan Lucas. A private family Mass of Christian Burial, to be held at Mother of Sorrows Church in Peninsula, OH. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, OH. May Ramona and all who gone before us in Faith live forever in the joy of the Resurrection. Amen. Please no flowers, if you like please donate to American Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals.