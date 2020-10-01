) Ramona Grace (Adkins) Parrillo, age 66, of Fresno, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on November 28, 1953. Ramona graduated from Norton High School in 1972 and was the owner and operator of Coshocton Recycling. Ramona loved spending time with her family; she enjoyed playing board and card games, going to Wheeling, fishing, boating and riding motorcycles. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn (Sprague) Clifton; children, Scott (Casey) King of Coshocton, Carey (Matt Edie) Goddard of Coshocton and Jamie King of Warsaw; five grandchildren, Anthony (Morgan) King, Abbigail (Jeremy) Brown, Amber (Bruce Bunton) Goddard, Emmalee Goddard and Chase Kerr; four great-grandchildren, Bryar Brown, Marissa Bunton, Hayden Bunton and Jaxton Bunton; two brothers, Charles (Laura) Hall and Darryl Hall; two sisters, Jeanie Brown and Jerrie Lynn Rastorfer; two nieces, Shellie Pavich and Christina Howell; and two nephews, Brad and Terry Rastorfer, Dale (Becky) Turner and Jebb McKee. Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Clifton, husband, Carl C. Parrillo Jr., two brothers, Wes and David Hall and two nephews, Luke Rastorfer and Matt Brown. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 186 Park Ave., Coshocton, Ohio, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A cremation will follow at a later date. An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
