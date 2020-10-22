1/1
Ramona J. Payne
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona J. Payne, 76, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. She was born June 30, 1944 in West Virginia to Robert Payne Sr., and Lavern (King) Payne. Ramona moved to Akron, Ohio in 1950. During Ramona's employment, 6/5/1986-6/8/2006 at Summit County Development Disabilities, she worked in Adult Services as a Workshop Specialist. She provided on-the-job training for people with different abilities hired by community employers. Ramona demonstrated that judging a person's ability by focusing on a disability was a misjudgment. Many people trained by Ramona are still employed today. Ramona kept her personal life to herself, but never hid her Faith in God. Ramona was a devout born-again Christian since 1973. Ramona was preceded in death by her loving son, Duane Payne; parents, Laverne King Payne and Robert W. Payne Sr.; sisters, Rosemarie Payne and Delores (Payne) Banks; brother, Kenneth Payne. Ramona is survived by her children who loved her unconditionally, Darla Payne and Daryl Payne; loving grandson, Stephen Campbell, M.D., Anesthesiologist. She leaves to cherish, her brothers, Robert Payne Jr. and Ronald (Lola) Payne; sister, Wanda (Payne) Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Darla Payne, 650 S. Town Center Drive, Apt. 2023, Las Vegas, NV 89144.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sandra Y Sparks
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Remembering Ramona, thanks for the memories during our years at South High. My sincere condolences to the family.
Louis
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved