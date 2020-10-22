Ramona J. Payne, 76, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. She was born June 30, 1944 in West Virginia to Robert Payne Sr., and Lavern (King) Payne. Ramona moved to Akron, Ohio in 1950. During Ramona's employment, 6/5/1986-6/8/2006 at Summit County Development Disabilities, she worked in Adult Services as a Workshop Specialist. She provided on-the-job training for people with different abilities hired by community employers. Ramona demonstrated that judging a person's ability by focusing on a disability was a misjudgment. Many people trained by Ramona are still employed today. Ramona kept her personal life to herself, but never hid her Faith in God. Ramona was a devout born-again Christian since 1973. Ramona was preceded in death by her loving son, Duane Payne; parents, Laverne King Payne and Robert W. Payne Sr.; sisters, Rosemarie Payne and Delores (Payne) Banks; brother, Kenneth Payne. Ramona is survived by her children who loved her unconditionally, Darla Payne and Daryl Payne; loving grandson, Stephen Campbell, M.D., Anesthesiologist. She leaves to cherish, her brothers, Robert Payne Jr. and Ronald (Lola) Payne; sister, Wanda (Payne) Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Darla Payne, 650 S. Town Center Drive, Apt. 2023, Las Vegas, NV 89144.







