) Ramona K. Farwell (nee Mack), age 60, passed away after an extended illness, on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Akron, Ramona was a lifelong area resident. She enjoyed gardening, and hosting holidays at her home, but her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Bonnie Mack; son, Jason Thompson; and brother, Don. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Larry; step-sons, Scott (Markelle) and Kelly (Tonya) Farwell; grandchildren, Julia, Kylie, A.J., and Lily; great-grandson, Roman; brother, Jerry Craver; sisters, Georgia Wolfe and Jackie Farwell. Family and friends will be received Sunday (TODAY) from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Castelli officiating. Private interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020