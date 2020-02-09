Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Farwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona K. Farwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona K. Farwell Obituary
) Ramona K. Farwell (nee Mack), age 60, passed away after an extended illness, on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Akron, Ramona was a lifelong area resident. She enjoyed gardening, and hosting holidays at her home, but her greatest joy was spending time with and caring for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Bonnie Mack; son, Jason Thompson; and brother, Don. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Larry; step-sons, Scott (Markelle) and Kelly (Tonya) Farwell; grandchildren, Julia, Kylie, A.J., and Lily; great-grandson, Roman; brother, Jerry Craver; sisters, Georgia Wolfe and Jackie Farwell. Family and friends will be received Sunday (TODAY) from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Castelli officiating. Private interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -