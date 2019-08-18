Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
1761 2nd St.,
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Ramona L. Paul


1929 - 2019
Ramona L. Paul Obituary
Ramona L. Paul (Marsh) CUYAHOGA FALLS - Ramona L. Paul, 89, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Weston, WV and resided Cuyahoga Falls for the past 59 years. Ramona was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Dennis; siblings, Clyde, Orville, Bernard, Bernadine, she is survived by her children, Debbie Malorni, Thomas, (Monica), Stephen (Marsha), Susan Ruip, David, Linda (Brian) Bergstrom and Edward; daughter-in-law, Allison; grandchildren, Scott, Shari, Joseph, Dan, Angie, Vinny, Ashley, Kelsee, Ryan, Nicole, Kyle and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene and Helen Marsh; and dear friend, Doris Edwards. Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
