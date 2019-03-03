|
|
Ramsay F. Thom
Ramsay F. Thom, 67, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1952 in Wadsworth, Ohio to William and Catherine Thom, who emigrated from Scotland, then Canada. He graduated from City University of New York with a BS in Marine Biology. He loved the outdoors, cooking, tending his vegetable garden, playing guitar and the bagpipes. He retired from The Bronx Zoo in 2012.
He was preceded in death by his parents and cousins, Tom and William of Scotland. He is survived by his partner of 35 years, Jacquie Gaess; brother, Eric; sister, Gillean; cousins, Stewart and Eileen of Canada, and Doreen, Liz and Jill of Dumfries, Scotland.
A memorial service will be held in Roxbury, Connecticut. Donations may be made to the in memory of Ramsay.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019