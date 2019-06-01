Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Randal "Randy" Alan Knight

Randal Alan Knight (Randy), 57, of Akron, made his peaceful transition to his heavenly father on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.

Randy is now with his wife, Peggy and his father, Richard Sr.

Leaving behind with a little broken heart is his Daughter, Mandy; along with his mother, JoAnn Kiser-Johnson; brother, Ricky Knight; sisters, Debbie Wise, Kim Bordonaro and Misty Smead; stepdaughters, Leah and Holly; grandson, Carter; as well as many other family and friends.

Family and friends will gather at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 Sunday, June 2, 2019 between the hours of 1 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Randy's Life to follow at 2 p.m.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 1, 2019
