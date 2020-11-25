1/1
Randall D. Schuckert, age 69, of North Canton, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born April 9, 1951 in Akron to Frank and Ruth (Hoskins) Schuckert. Randy graduated from Green High School in 1969 and began a career in welding and radiator repair work. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time at his property in Quaker City. Randall was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn and father. He is survived by his mother Ruth; Loving Partner Carol; sons Ryan (fiancee Chelsea) and Jason; grandchild Spencer; siblings Wanda (John), Roger (Linda), and Marsha (Gary). Calling hours will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. N from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with final resting place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com. (Arnold/Canton)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
