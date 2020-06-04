Randall J. "Randy" Porter, age 57, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a life resident of Suffield and graduated from Field High School in 1981. Randy was co-owner of Porter Metal Company and was a charter member of the Suffield Jaycees. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his earlier years, Randy was a very good archer, and he also loved spending time at the family cabin, where he enjoyed hunting, toiling, and watching the sun set. Above all, Randy loved time spent with his family, making his childrens' hobbies his own. Randy was always there for anyone who needed anything, any time of the day. Preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ruth Porter and sister, Kay, Randy is survived by his wife of 32-1/2 years, Jackie; son, Justin (Liz); daughter, Jillian (Tony) Simone; grandson, Rhett Simone; and brother, Rick (Debra) Porter, all of Suffield. Private services will be held for the family at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Mogadore. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Team. Please make checks payable to: Cleveland Clinic, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193. In memo line write "Fund T56021" and who the donation is in memory of. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com