Randall J. "Randy" Porter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall J. "Randy" Porter, age 57, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a life resident of Suffield and graduated from Field High School in 1981. Randy was co-owner of Porter Metal Company and was a charter member of the Suffield Jaycees. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his earlier years, Randy was a very good archer, and he also loved spending time at the family cabin, where he enjoyed hunting, toiling, and watching the sun set. Above all, Randy loved time spent with his family, making his childrens' hobbies his own. Randy was always there for anyone who needed anything, any time of the day. Preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ruth Porter and sister, Kay, Randy is survived by his wife of 32-1/2 years, Jackie; son, Justin (Liz); daughter, Jillian (Tony) Simone; grandson, Rhett Simone; and brother, Rick (Debra) Porter, all of Suffield. Private services will be held for the family at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Mogadore. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Team. Please make checks payable to: Cleveland Clinic, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193. In memo line write "Fund T56021" and who the donation is in memory of. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 3, 2020
Sending our condolences. Randy was a great guy and will be missed. Thinking of you Jackie and your family.
Pam & Doug
Friend
June 4, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved