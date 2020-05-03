Randall L. Spargo
1946 - 2020
"Randy" Randall L. Spargo "Randy" age 74, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord at his residence on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born April 5, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to Lewis and Helen (Griffith) Spargo. He is a graduate from Springfield High School and attended Kent State University. Following school, he enlisted in the Navy and served honorably for five years. He worked for the City of Akron Water Department for 36 years, and then he was a bus drive for Lake Local Schools. Randy loved to swim, golf, ride his bike on the local park trails, loved being in nature, and planting his flower gardens. He especially loved his Jeeps and being with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joy Spargo; son, Randall (Sarah) Spargo; grandchildren, Emma and Abby; sister-in-law, April (George); niece, Tracy (Mark); great-niece, Randi. Services are private for the family; burial has taken place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home - Hartville 330-877-9364



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
