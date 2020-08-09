WADSWORTH -- Randall Ray Panter, 77, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Aug. 4th 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Morganton, Ga. but lived most of his life in Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Panter and Myrtle Cole Panter; wife, Janet 'Jay" Acker Panter; brothers, Frank Panter, Harold Panter, Hugh Panter; and sister, Rose Mary Panter. He is survived by one son, Randall Lamont Panter of Wadsworth, Ohio; brother, Ralph Panter of Morganton, Ga.; sisters, Evelyn Payne (Paul) of Morganton, Ga., Marie Chancey (Gil) of Ringgold, Ga., Minnie Watson (Bryan) of Blairsville, Ga.; also, many nieces and nephews survive. Randall served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He was a retired truck driver and had worked as a local landscaper. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting and trading. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com