1/
Randall Ray Panter
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- Randall Ray Panter, 77, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Aug. 4th 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Morganton, Ga. but lived most of his life in Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Panter and Myrtle Cole Panter; wife, Janet 'Jay" Acker Panter; brothers, Frank Panter, Harold Panter, Hugh Panter; and sister, Rose Mary Panter. He is survived by one son, Randall Lamont Panter of Wadsworth, Ohio; brother, Ralph Panter of Morganton, Ga.; sisters, Evelyn Payne (Paul) of Morganton, Ga., Marie Chancey (Gil) of Ringgold, Ga., Minnie Watson (Bryan) of Blairsville, Ga.; also, many nieces and nephews survive. Randall served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He was a retired truck driver and had worked as a local landscaper. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting and trading. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved