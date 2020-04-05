|
Randall Scott Williams passed away on March 17th, 2020 in New York City at the age of 53. Randy's parents, Leonard and Alberta were born and raised in Akron, Ohio although Randy was born and raised in New York City. Randy and his family always treasured their Akron roots so he visited Akron every summer as a child to spend time with his grandparents, uncle and aunt, and many cousins. During his Akron summers and throughout his life, Randy was a frequent visitor of the Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church where his parents were married and his sister was baptized. Randy had a strong passion and love for sports and music. He excelled in cross country running in high school at the La Salle Academy in New York City and continued to run in college, his freshman year, for his uncle/coach- Elmore Banton at Ohio University. Randy continued to utilize his athleticism and gift working with young people as a cross country coach at his high school alma mater. Under Randy's leadership and guidance, his team made it to the New York State Championships three times. Randy also worked as a personal trainer at several venues in New York. But his all time favorite client was his mother. He took great pride in ensuring that she continue to be fit throughout her lifetime. Randy shared his passion and knowledge of all types of music with family and friends at numerous gatherings. He was also responsible for renewing and inspiring his mother to take up the piano again after a long hiatus since she was a teenager. He was also a professional disc jockey at numerous events in New York and at his sister's college parties at Brown University. Randy will always be lovingly remembered by his devoted mother, Alberta Williams; sister, Renee Holmes (Michael); niece, Nicole Holmes; nephew, Justin Holmes; uncle, Elmore Banton (Mary); aunt, Linda Banton; cousins, Brooks Banton, Roger Williams (Judy), Marilyn Paulk (Ralph), Carol Miller and many other relatives and friends whose lives Randy touched. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Williams and his Godfather, Jimmy Heath (Mona). The family will announce a memorial service for Randy later this year. Please send condolences to: Alberta Williams, Brookdale Senior Living, 100 Brookmont Road, Apt 135, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020