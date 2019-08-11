Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Akron Bible Church
783 Brown St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Theodore Carr


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Theodore Carr Obituary
Randall Theodore Carr Randall Theodore Carr, 71, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 after a year-long battle against Leukemia. He was born in Monticello, IL on October 2, 1947, the son of the late Oscar A. and Carola M. (Rogers) Carr. A lifelong resident of Akron, Randy retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Akron Bible Church and enjoyed working with several ministries over the years. He was involved with the Righteous Riders, Divorce Recovery, Hattie Larlham, Shelter Care and Akron Say No to Dope. An avid motorcyclist, Randy enjoyed riding with his friends throughout the years. Randy is survived by his children Kelly, Brian, Levi and Leah; several grandchildren; brothers, Gregory, Dennis and Bradley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Randy would like to thank Dr. Laurie Matt, Dr. John Sassano, the McDowell Cancer Center and the Akron Bible Church for their help and support. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Akron Bible Church, 783 Brown St,, Akron, OH 44311 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Say No to Dope.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.