Randall Theodore Carr Randall Theodore Carr, 71, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 after a year-long battle against Leukemia. He was born in Monticello, IL on October 2, 1947, the son of the late Oscar A. and Carola M. (Rogers) Carr. A lifelong resident of Akron, Randy retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Akron Bible Church and enjoyed working with several ministries over the years. He was involved with the Righteous Riders, Divorce Recovery, Hattie Larlham, Shelter Care and Akron Say No to Dope. An avid motorcyclist, Randy enjoyed riding with his friends throughout the years. Randy is survived by his children Kelly, Brian, Levi and Leah; several grandchildren; brothers, Gregory, Dennis and Bradley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Randy would like to thank Dr. Laurie Matt, Dr. John Sassano, the McDowell Cancer Center and the Akron Bible Church for their help and support. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Akron Bible Church, 783 Brown St,, Akron, OH 44311 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Say No to Dope.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019