Randie Ostroff Sass, age 66, died on the evening of December 1 at her home in the care and support of her two loving children, Leah and Ben Sass. Memorial service and celebration of life will take place Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 PM at Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, Ohio 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Randie to Hadassah, Temple Israel, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019