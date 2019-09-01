|
Randy D.Bedford Randy D. Bedford, 54, was sent home to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born, July 3rd, 1965 in Akron. He was preceded in death by parents, Carol L. and Joseph Bedford; sister, Debora; and brothers, Timothy and Joseph. His legacy lives on through his children from previous marriage with Lisa Necas; Randy, Jayleen and Brittney. He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; stepchildren, Angela, Michael and Jamie; his sister, Kimberly (Dan) Frazier; brother, Steve (Zane) Bedford; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Randy was a graduate of Garfield Class of 83'. He was a retired member of the Laborers' International Union Local 894. Randy was a huge Steelers fan, loved playing poker, collecting hot wheels and had a passion for muscle cars. He will be dearly missed by all. Per his wishes. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Faith's Foundation Ministries located in Craftsman Park, 4450 Rex Lake Dr,, New Franklin, OH 44319, on Saturday, Sept. 21st at Noon.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019