Randy George Marcelewski, age 63, of Northfield Center, OH, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Randy was the beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Righi); devoted father of Randi Lynn Marcelewski and Brandon Scott (Jessie Maynard) Marcelewski; dear son of the late Joseph Marcelewski and Jean (Ray) Richardson; loving brother of Sandra (Donnie) Bell, Ronnie (Anna) Marcelewski, Steve Richardson and Connie Winger; dear son in-law of Patricia and the late Donald Righi, dear uncle and great uncle of many; also survived by his beloved fur babies Max, Baker, Wally and Joe. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Summit County (www.summithumane.org) or to any local animal rescue. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019 at JOHNSON- ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330-468-1443) where a closing service will begin at 7:30 p.m. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019