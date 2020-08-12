Randy Rankl 12/30/1955 - 8/9/2020 The Lord has sent his angels to guide Randy to eternity and his final resting place. His work on earth is done. Randy was born and raised in Massillon, Ohio and graduated in 1974. He loved all sports "especially basketball". Randy was a kind and generous man who often put his needs last. He was an amazing husband, father and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nancy Rankl. Randy is survived by his wife, Cindy Rankl; sons, Jacob (Jackie) Rankl and Corey Emery; grandchildren, Brody, Lillian and Paisley; brother, Robert (Barb) Rankl; and father-in-law, Kenneth (Kathy) Blouir. He will live in our hearts forever. The family has asked for a private celebration of life and to make any donations to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
