Randy M. Perkowski
1954 - 2020
Randy M. Perkowski, age 66, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. Randy was born March 11, 1954 in Ravenna, to Eugene and Margaret (Horvath) Perkowski. He was a member of Chippewa Rifle Club, the International Benchrest Shooters and the National Benchrest Shooters Association. Randy was a machinist who loved to build his own designs. He enjoyed traveling especially to Wisconsin and Maryland and supporting his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. He is survived by wife of 41 years, Sandra; daughter, Kathrine (Austin McCrea) Perkowski; brother, David (Sharon) Perkowski; sister, Susan (Mike) Hoskins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Margaret (Horvath) Perkowski. Private Funeral services will be held at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Randy Perkowski, to University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, c/o Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101 or online at www.UHgiving.org. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
