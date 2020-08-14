Randy Wagner, age 62, left this world to be with his dad, Denver Wagner, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Randy was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and nephew. He is survived by his mother, Edna Wagner; Wifey, Diana Koons; daughter, Rebecca (Evar) Hecht; granddaughter, Isadora Hecht; sisters, Cheryl Wagner, Carol (Gary) Jordan and Connie (Don) Kreiner; three nephews, two nieces; and many cousins and friends. As a young man, Randy served his country in the U.S. Air Force and lived his life as a lover of the outdoors and the West Virginia mountains. Those who knew Randy, knew him as loving, witty, generous and hard-working. He loved his dogs, never missed a Little League World Series or NASCAR race, and always knew the best song to play on the jukebox. Randy was a "creative" storyteller, and past his rough exterior, he was a sensitive softy who showed unconditional love. He will be deeply missed. He will be cremated and memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with services being held in Belington, West Virginia *at a later date. For those of you attending, please ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.