Raphael "Rafe" Caprez, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 6, 1961, one of eight children of Catherine and Walter Caprez. After graduating from North High School, he matriculated to the University of Akron, where he played tennis and earned his associate's degree in criminal justice. A retired detective for the City of Akron Police Department, Rafe dedicated more than 35 years of his life to serving his community in a variety of roles. His colleagues will remember him for his tenacity, work ethic, and mentorship. His true vocation, though, was being a husband and a father. His family will remember him for his steadfast love, integrity, humor, and faithfulness to the Lord. Rafe was a loyal friend and neighbor, putting the needs of others above his own. Whether lending a shoulder to lean on or delivering groceries and meals, Rafe generously gave his time and attention to those in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Walter. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jane; his three children, Meghan, Katherine, and Matthew; and his beloved dog, Max. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael (Cynthia) Caprez, Theresa Caprez, Gabriel (Terri) Caprez, Maria (Rodney, deceased) Page, Monica (John) Casto, Daniel (Patty) Caprez, and Regina (Greg) York; and many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A celebration of life will occur at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob Denton Safety Forces Support Center or Right to Life. Should friends desire, cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020