Welcome to Airline Lee... Please prepare for take off!



RaShanda Nicole Lee 36 was born April 14, 1982, in Akron, Ohio to proud parents, Ronnie Lee and Judith Lynn Lee before relocating to Norton, Ohio.



She received her heavenly wings on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.



"Nicole," she is often referred was a soft spoken, loving and courageous person with a smile that warmed everyone's heart. She attended the Akron First Seventh Day Adventist Church and also participated in the youth ministry with the "Reaching Akron's Inner Neighborhoods R.A.I.N. Ministry Orchestra," where she played Violin.



She continued her community work as a youth member of Akron's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), leaning to fight for Civil Rights.



The joy and passion for Nicole were Airplanes. Ever since she was a young child, she became fascinated with seeing planes fly as her father would often take her to local airports to watch the planes take off and land.



It was no surprise that Nicole would find herself as a college student at Kent State University where she would earn a Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Science.



While at Kent State, she enrolled in the Jim Long Aviation and later transferred to Kent State University flight program where she earned her private pilot's license to fly the Cessna 150 aircraft.



She later joined the United States Army candidate school in Ft. Jackson South Carolina and on to Ft. Rucker Alabama School of aviation where she earned the status of United States Army Warrant Officer.



After an honorable discharge, she began training in commercial airlines where she was learning to fly the commercial jets. Nicole received numerous scholarship and community awards with the most recent being a $4,500 scholarship from the first African-American female flight crew "Sister of the Skies Inc." She also received a job offer with Express Jet Airlines pending the completion of her commercial instrument rating.



RaShanda Nicole Lee is preceded in death by her Grand Parents: Cecil Lee, Birda Leola Merritt, Georgia, and Fate Davis and John Edward Blackwell; Uncles, Ajamu Apara and Cecil Anthony Lee.



She leaves to cherish her memory mother,



Judith Lynn Lee; father, Ronnie Lee; and sister, D'Shante Lee; Nieces, Nephew, Cousins, other relatives, and friends.



A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Arlington Church of God 539 S. Arlington Street Akron, OH 44306 Pastor Edward Bartter, Eulogist. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.



The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 3227 Creekside Dr. Norton, OH 44203.



The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 3227 Creekside Dr. Norton, OH 44203.

Thank you for flying Airline Lee.... Please prepare for landing! Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019