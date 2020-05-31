Ray Allen Dove, age 98, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1921, in Rockmart, Georgia to the late Joseph Dove and Lucille Dove nee Nettles. Ray moved with his family from Georgia to Akron when he was two years old and went to East High School before attending Akron University and the University of Illinois, receiving his master's degree in chemistry at Akron U. During WWll he served in the United States Army, earning three bronze stars with the 483rd Aviation Squadron while in combat in the Italian theatre, before his honorable discharge as a sergeant in late 1945. He joined Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 1946, where he became the first African American research chemist in the rubber industry, eventually retiring as section head in 1986. Ray was a life-long dedicated member of Wesley Temple A.M.E. Zion Church. In his free time, he excelled as an amateur carpenter who also enjoyed photography and gardening. He loved traveling far and wide, exploring the North American continent by car all the way to Canada and Mexico as well as visiting Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Elvira Elizabeth nee Hord. He is survived by his sister, Mildred Porter of Cleveland, Ohio; his son, Ray T. Dove of Akron; and three daughters, Rita Dove (and husband Fred Viebahn) of Charlottesville, VA, Robin Waynesboro (and husband Nelson) of Atlanta, GA, and Rhonda Harrison (and husband Chris) of Barberton. His memory will also be cherished by his grandchildren, Aviva Dove-Viebahn, Nelson Waynesboro III, Neva Seymore, and Daylen Harrison; as well as great-grandchildren, Saoirse Dove Viebahn-Miller, Bryson Seymore, and Teagan Waynesboro. A private service will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, the service will not be accessible in-person, but live streaming will be available through a link on the Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home website: www.calhounfuneral.com. Condolences may be sent to 906 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.