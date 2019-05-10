Ray Corp



Ray M. Corp, 83, of Seville, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.



Ray was born Nov. 26, 1935 to the late Harold and Marian (Huffman) Corp and retired from Goldsmith & Eggleton in Wadsworth. He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, was an avid bowler and a resident of Seville for the past 60 years.



Surviving are his wife, Linda (Fulton); daughter, Dawn Martin of Seville; son, Ryan Corp and Bridgette Thacker of Bath; grandchildren, Jesse (Emily) Dollar, Danielle (Tyler Chrise) Dollar, Adrian (Cody) Webb and Adam (Lexi) Johnson; great grandchildren, Logan, Sophie, Callie, Ben and Lucy; brothers, the late Lee (Marilyn), Clayton (the late Janice), Dean (Carol), Wayne (Linda) and Greg (Barb).



Services will be Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, with burial at Seville Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston and one hour prior to services at the church. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. Memorials may be made to the Jerusalem Lutheran Pre-school.