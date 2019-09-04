|
Ray David Romo Ray David Romo, 74, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2019, while building his house in Pikeville, Tennessee. Ray was born August 11, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Marion (Paul) and Helen Romo. He is survived by his twin brother, Roy Romo, and his other siblings Sandra (Jay) Carano, Shelley (Larry) K'Meyer, and Linda Menyes. He also is survived by his faithful sidekick and companion, his dog Gus. Ray loved animals and the outdoors. He was a self-taught homebuilder and built every house he ever lived in as an adult except one. Ray graduated from Springfield High School and spent six years in the Ohio National Guard. He attended barber school and worked as a barber and a machinist before being self-employed for many years. It was Ray's wish that no services be held. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be scattered among his beloved mountains of Tennessee.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019