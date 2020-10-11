Ray Dodge, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Mission Viejo, Calif. Born in Akron, he was a graduate of Akron North High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Ray then went on to graduate from the University of Akron. He played football in high school and college, and went on to coach football at Hower High School in Akron. Ray moved to Mission Viejo, where he coached football and served as athletic director for 40 years. He was always very grateful for the years he spent at Hower High School. Best of luck to my former coaches and student athletes at Hower High. Services were held in Calfiornia.







