Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ray Norman Pry


1933 - 2020
Ray Norman Pry, 86, of Akron, passed away on January 21, 2020. Ray was born in Akron on June 25, 1933 and graduated from Ellet High School in 1951. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber after over 30 years of service. Ray was an avid golfer and could often be found on the links at Firestone Country Club. He also loved computers and was a "computer geek" before the term was in use. Above all, Ray was devoted to his family. He had a generous heart and would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Pry and Agnes Pry Johnson and brother, Donald Pry. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years and high school sweetheart, Eleanor; children, Linda (Tom) Mercer and Michael (Patricia) Pry; grandchildren, Kendall (Andy), Derek, Megan, Julie, and Kelly; and great-grandsons, Vincent and Owen. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Calling hours will conclude with military honors at 12 p.m. Ray will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
