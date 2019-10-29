|
|
Raymond A. Cage, Sr., passed away on October 23, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Derwood F. Lockett, Eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the Funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and Condolences may be sent to 1635 Claudia Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019