Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Cage Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Cage Sr. Obituary
Raymond A. Cage, Sr., passed away on October 23, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Derwood F. Lockett, Eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the Funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and Condolences may be sent to 1635 Claudia Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now