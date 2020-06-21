Raymond Allan Russell Sr., 83, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. Ray was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 3, 1937 to the late Thomas and Florence Russell. Ray retired from Schwebel's after over 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer and bowler, liked playing cornhole, and loved fast cars. In his youth, he was fond of fixing cars and auto racing. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. His fondest memories were spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Pemberton; children, Tina Russell, Raymond Russell Jr. (Laurann), Laura Russell (Debbie), Tom Russell (Tricia), and Steve Russell (Sandy); sister, Doris Russell; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Please plan on observing social distancing practices. A funeral service for immediate family will be held after the visitation. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.