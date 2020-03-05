|
Raymond C. Mueller, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ray was born on April 20, 1951 in Pittsburgh to the late James and Nancy Mueller. He married Jane Williams in 1978 and together they raised four children. Family was everything for Ray. He graduated from the University of Akron School of Law and practiced for nearly 30 years, working for Oldham-Dowling and Pelini Law Firms. Ray also loved to play golf. He was a longtime member of Queen of Heaven Parish. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Shuman. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jane; children, Caprice Shuman, Ashley Mueller, Patrick (Sarah) Mueller and Jimmy (Liz) Mueller; siblings Jim Mueller, Mary Lou (Art) Breitenbach, Carol (Phil) Thomas, and Nancy (Mark) Bronstein; and grandchildren JJ, Aidan, Hailey, and Ashley. Special thanks to Dr. Mike Wells for his many years of friendship and support. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, 1800 Steese Road in Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020