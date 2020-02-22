Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631

Raymond D. Passauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond D. Passauer Obituary
STOW -- Raymond D. Passauer, 88, died February 15, 2020. Born in Fryburg, PA, he was a resident of Stow. He was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Noesner; sister, Avalee Hartle; brothers, Richard, Russel and Willard Passauer. He is survived by his wife, Lois Passauer; daughter, Patty (Morrison Sr.) Luke; grandchildren, Tina (Shawn) Slaba, Morrison Luke Jr. and Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Parker, Peyton, Preslee, Ethan and Marissa; and one great-great grandchild, Savannah. A small, private service will be held for immediate family. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now