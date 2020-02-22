|
STOW -- Raymond D. Passauer, 88, died February 15, 2020. Born in Fryburg, PA, he was a resident of Stow. He was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Noesner; sister, Avalee Hartle; brothers, Richard, Russel and Willard Passauer. He is survived by his wife, Lois Passauer; daughter, Patty (Morrison Sr.) Luke; grandchildren, Tina (Shawn) Slaba, Morrison Luke Jr. and Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Parker, Peyton, Preslee, Ethan and Marissa; and one great-great grandchild, Savannah. A small, private service will be held for immediate family. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2020